The Cleveland Guardians, including Josh Bell (.212 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), take on starter Jordan Montgomery and the St. Louis Cardinals at Progressive Field, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

Stadium: Progressive Field

Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery

Jordan Montgomery TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Read More About This Game

Josh Bell At The Plate

Bell is batting .215 with 10 doubles, three home runs and 29 walks.

Bell has recorded a hit in 30 of 49 games this year (61.2%), including six multi-hit games (12.2%).

He has gone deep in 6.1% of his games this season, and 1.5% of his plate appearances.

Bell has driven in a run in 19 games this year (38.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored a run in seven of 49 games so far this year.

Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 18 .215 AVG .222 .311 OBP .359 .308 SLG .413 4 XBH 8 1 HR 2 8 RBI 8 17/9 K/BB 13/14 0 SB 0 Home Away 26 GP 23 14 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (69.6%) 3 (11.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (13.0%) 2 (7.7%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (21.7%) 1 (3.8%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (8.7%) 9 (34.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (43.5%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings