The Cleveland Guardians, including Josh Naylor (.378 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 94 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery and the St. Louis Cardinals at Progressive Field, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Cardinals.

Josh Naylor Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Sunday, May 28, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery

Jordan Montgomery TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Josh Naylor At The Plate

Naylor has five doubles, seven home runs and 12 walks while batting .234.

Naylor will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .294 over the course of his last games.

In 52.3% of his 44 games this season, Naylor has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 10 multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in 15.9% of his games this season, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish.

Naylor has driven home a run in 19 games this season (43.2%), including more than one RBI in 15.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..

In 20.5% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (6.8%).

Josh Naylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 17 .193 AVG .190 .238 OBP .250 .281 SLG .328 3 XBH 4 1 HR 2 7 RBI 12 11/4 K/BB 13/5 1 SB 1 Home Away 23 GP 21 15 (65.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (38.1%) 6 (26.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (19.0%) 6 (26.1%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (14.3%) 4 (17.4%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (14.3%) 10 (43.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (42.9%)

