The Detroit Tigers, including Matt Vierling and his .500 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two extra-base hits but no home run), battle starter Dylan Cease and the Chicago White Sox at Comerica Park, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the White Sox.

Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on Matt Vierling? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Matt Vierling At The Plate

  • Vierling is hitting .245 with six doubles, four home runs and 10 walks.
  • In 55.6% of his 45 games this season, Vierling has picked up at least one hit. He's also had nine multi-hit games.
  • Looking at the 45 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in four of them (8.9%), and in 2.3% of his trips to the plate.
  • Vierling has picked up an RBI in seven games this year (15.6%), with more than one RBI in four of those games (8.9%).
  • In 12 games this year (26.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 19
.239 AVG .239
.300 OBP .292
.391 SLG .313
5 XBH 3
1 HR 1
7 RBI 3
8/3 K/BB 22/4
2 SB 2
Home Away
20 GP 25
10 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (60.0%)
2 (10.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (28.0%)
5 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (28.0%)
1 (5.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (12.0%)
3 (15.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (16.0%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The White Sox pitching staff ranks sixth in the league with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The White Sox have the 26th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.84).
  • White Sox pitchers combine to surrender 74 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (second-most in the league).
  • Cease makes the start for the White Sox, his 12th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.60 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 58 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Tuesday against the Cleveland Guardians, the right-hander went six innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old ranks 56th in ERA (4.60), 51st in WHIP (1.364), and 28th in K/9 (9.2).
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.