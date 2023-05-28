The Detroit Tigers, including Matt Vierling and his .500 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two extra-base hits but no home run), battle starter Dylan Cease and the Chicago White Sox at Comerica Park, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the White Sox.

Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Matt Vierling At The Plate

Vierling is hitting .245 with six doubles, four home runs and 10 walks.

In 55.6% of his 45 games this season, Vierling has picked up at least one hit. He's also had nine multi-hit games.

Looking at the 45 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in four of them (8.9%), and in 2.3% of his trips to the plate.

Vierling has picked up an RBI in seven games this year (15.6%), with more than one RBI in four of those games (8.9%).

In 12 games this year (26.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 19 .239 AVG .239 .300 OBP .292 .391 SLG .313 5 XBH 3 1 HR 1 7 RBI 3 8/3 K/BB 22/4 2 SB 2 Home Away 20 GP 25 10 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (60.0%) 2 (10.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (28.0%) 5 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (28.0%) 1 (5.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (12.0%) 3 (15.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (16.0%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings