On Sunday, Mike Zunino (.138 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 144 points below season-long percentage) and the Cleveland Guardians play the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Jordan Montgomery. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Cardinals.

Mike Zunino Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Sunday, May 28, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery

Jordan Montgomery TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Mike Zunino? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Mike Zunino At The Plate

Zunino has seven doubles, three home runs and 12 walks while hitting .186.

Zunino has gotten at least one hit in 37.5% of his games this year (12 of 32), with more than one hit four times (12.5%).

He has homered in 9.4% of his games in 2023, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.

In six games this season (18.8%), Zunino has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in seven of 32 games (21.9%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Mike Zunino Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 13 .121 AVG .222 .216 OBP .352 .242 SLG .422 4 XBH 5 0 HR 2 1 RBI 6 18/4 K/BB 22/8 0 SB 0 Home Away 16 GP 16 4 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (50.0%) 2 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (12.5%) 2 (12.5%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (31.3%) 1 (6.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (12.5%) 2 (12.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (25.0%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings