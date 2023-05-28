Myles Straw Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Cardinals - May 28
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 6:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Cleveland Guardians, including Myles Straw and his .387 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no home run), battle starter Jordan Montgomery and the St. Louis Cardinals at Progressive Field, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.
Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Discover More About This Game
Myles Straw At The Plate
- Straw has eight doubles, a triple and 18 walks while batting .228.
- In 29 of 49 games this season (59.2%) Straw has had a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (12.2%).
- He has not gone deep in his 49 games this season.
- In eight games this season (16.3%), Straw has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 14 games this season (28.6%), including multiple runs in five games.
Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|19
|.154
|AVG
|.288
|.241
|OBP
|.373
|.173
|SLG
|.333
|1
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|5
|14/6
|K/BB
|12/8
|1
|SB
|7
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|25
|13 (54.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|16 (64.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (24.0%)
|5 (20.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (36.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (16.0%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 15th in the league.
- The Cardinals' 4.27 team ERA ranks 17th across all league pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs given up (56 total, one per game).
- Montgomery (2-6 with a 4.55 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 55 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cardinals, his 11th of the season.
- In his last outing on Monday against the Cincinnati Reds, the lefty went four innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 30-year-old's 4.55 ERA ranks 52nd, 1.428 WHIP ranks 60th, and 8.5 K/9 ranks 39th among qualifying pitchers this season.
