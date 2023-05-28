On Sunday, Steven Kwan (hitting .162 in his past 10 games) and the Cleveland Guardians play the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Jordan Montgomery. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Steven Kwan At The Plate

  • Kwan leads Cleveland in slugging percentage (.335) thanks to 13 extra-base hits.
  • In 64.7% of his games this year (33 of 51), Kwan has picked up at least one hit, and in 14 of those games (27.5%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • He has hit a home run in one of 51 games, and in 0.4% of his plate appearances.
  • Kwan has driven home a run in nine games this year (17.6%), including more than one RBI in 5.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
  • In 25 games this year (49.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 19
.246 AVG .282
.358 OBP .341
.362 SLG .321
5 XBH 3
1 HR 0
2 RBI 10
10/12 K/BB 8/8
3 SB 4
Home Away
26 GP 25
17 (65.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (64.0%)
5 (19.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (36.0%)
14 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (44.0%)
1 (3.8%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (11.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (24.0%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 15th in MLB.
  • The Cardinals have the 17th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.27).
  • Cardinals pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (56 total, one per game).
  • The Cardinals are sending Montgomery (2-6) to the mound for his 11th start of the season. He is 2-6 with a 4.55 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 55 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Monday, the left-hander went four innings against the Cincinnati Reds, giving up four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
  • The 30-year-old's 4.55 ERA ranks 52nd, 1.428 WHIP ranks 60th, and 8.5 K/9 ranks 39th among qualifying pitchers this season.
