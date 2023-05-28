Steven Kwan Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Cardinals - May 28
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Steven Kwan (hitting .162 in his past 10 games) and the Cleveland Guardians play the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Jordan Montgomery. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.
Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Steven Kwan? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Guardians Injury Report
|Guardians vs Cardinals Betting Trends & Stats
|Guardians vs Cardinals Player Props
|Guardians vs Cardinals Pitching Matchup
Steven Kwan At The Plate
- Kwan leads Cleveland in slugging percentage (.335) thanks to 13 extra-base hits.
- In 64.7% of his games this year (33 of 51), Kwan has picked up at least one hit, and in 14 of those games (27.5%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has hit a home run in one of 51 games, and in 0.4% of his plate appearances.
- Kwan has driven home a run in nine games this year (17.6%), including more than one RBI in 5.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- In 25 games this year (49.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|19
|.246
|AVG
|.282
|.358
|OBP
|.341
|.362
|SLG
|.321
|5
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|10
|10/12
|K/BB
|8/8
|3
|SB
|4
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|25
|17 (65.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|16 (64.0%)
|5 (19.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|9 (36.0%)
|14 (53.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (44.0%)
|1 (3.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (11.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (24.0%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Cardinals have the 17th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.27).
- Cardinals pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (56 total, one per game).
- The Cardinals are sending Montgomery (2-6) to the mound for his 11th start of the season. He is 2-6 with a 4.55 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 55 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Monday, the left-hander went four innings against the Cincinnati Reds, giving up four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 30-year-old's 4.55 ERA ranks 52nd, 1.428 WHIP ranks 60th, and 8.5 K/9 ranks 39th among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.