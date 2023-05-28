The Detroit Tigers will send a hot-hitting Zach McKinstry to the plate against the Chicago White Sox and Gavin Sheets, who has been on a tear as of late, when the squads play on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

The favored Tigers have -115 moneyline odds to win against the underdog White Sox, who are listed at -105. Chicago is favored on the run line (-1.5). The total is 8 runs for this game (with -105 odds to go over and -115 odds on the under).

Rep your team with officially licensed Tigers gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tigers vs. White Sox Odds & Info

  • Date: Sunday, May 28, 2023
  • Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • TV: BSDET
  • Location: Detroit, Michigan
  • Venue: Comerica Park
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds
Tigers -115 -105 8 -105 -115 -1.5 -190 +155

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Tigers Recent Betting Performance

  • The Tigers have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and have gone 1-2 in those contests.
  • In their last 10 games with a total, the Tigers and their opponents have combined to hit the over eight times.
  • Over their last 10 games, the Tigers are 1-1-0 against the spread.
    • Detroit's last four games have finished above the point total, and the average total during that run was 8.4.

Read More About This Game

Tigers Betting Records & Stats

  • The Tigers have put together a 2-2 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 50% of those games).
  • Detroit has gone 2-2 (winning 50% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.
  • Based on this game's moneyline, the Tigers' implied win probability is 53.5%.
  • In the 50 games in which bookmakers have set an over/under for Detroit, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 27 times (27-22-1).
  • The Tigers have covered 50% of their games this season, going 2-2-0 ATS.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Tigers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP
12-11 12-15 7-16 17-10 19-19 5-7

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.