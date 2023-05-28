Zach McKinstry and the Detroit Tigers will try to defeat Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox at Comerica Park on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

Tigers vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Sunday, May 28, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tigers have hit 43 home runs this season, the fifth-lowest total in baseball.

Detroit's .356 slugging percentage is the second-lowest average in baseball.

The Tigers rank 25th in MLB with a .230 batting average.

Detroit is the third-lowest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 3.8 runs per game (189 total).

The Tigers rank 25th in MLB with a .306 on-base percentage.

The Tigers strike out 8.9 times per game, the 10th-best mark in the majors.

The eight strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Detroit's pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB.

Detroit has a 4.43 team ERA that ranks 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Tigers combine for the No. 7-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.235).

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher

Eduardo Rodriguez makes the start for the Tigers, his 11th of the season. He is 4-4 with a 2.19 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched.

The left-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals, when he tossed five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up eight hits.

Rodriguez is looking to record his sixth quality start of the year in this matchup.

Rodriguez will look to pitch five or more innings for his ninth straight start. He's averaging 6.1 frames per outing.

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Tigers Starter Opponent Starter 5/23/2023 Royals L 4-1 Away Eduardo Rodríguez Mike Mayers 5/24/2023 Royals W 6-4 Away Matthew Boyd Zack Greinke 5/25/2023 White Sox W 7-2 Home Alex Faedo Lucas Giolito 5/26/2023 White Sox L 12-3 Home Joey Wentz Lance Lynn 5/27/2023 White Sox W 7-3 Home Michael Lorenzen Jesse Scholtens 5/28/2023 White Sox - Home Eduardo Rodríguez Dylan Cease 5/29/2023 Rangers - Home Matthew Boyd Nathan Eovaldi 5/30/2023 Rangers - Home Alex Faedo Martín Pérez 5/31/2023 Rangers - Home Joey Wentz Jon Gray 6/2/2023 White Sox - Away Michael Lorenzen - 6/3/2023 White Sox - Away Eduardo Rodríguez Dylan Cease

