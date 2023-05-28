The Detroit Tigers (24-26) will look to Riley Greene when they host Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox (22-32) at Comerica Park on Sunday, May 28. The first pitch will be thrown at 1:40 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Tigers as -115 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog White Sox -105 moneyline odds. Chicago (-1.5) is favored on the run line. The total is 8 runs for this game.

Tigers vs. White Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Sunday, May 28, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Probable Pitchers: Eduardo Rodriguez - DET (4-4, 2.19 ERA) vs Dylan Cease - CHW (3-3, 4.60 ERA)

Tigers vs. White Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Tigers vs. White Sox Betting Trends and Insights

The Tigers have won two of the four games they've played as favorites this season.

The Tigers have gone 2-2 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter (50% winning percentage).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for Detroit.

The Tigers were the moneyline favorite for three of their last 10 games, and went 1-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Detroit and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total eight times (all 10 games had set totals).

The White Sox have been underdogs in 32 games this season and have come away with the win nine times (28.1%) in those contests.

This season, the White Sox have been victorious eight times in 29 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

In four games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have a record of 2-2.

When it comes to hitting the over, Chicago and its opponents are 3-7-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Tigers vs. White Sox Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Javier Báez 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+185) Zach McKinstry 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+240) Riley Greene 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+200) Miguel Cabrera 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+220) Akil Baddoo 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+240)

Tigers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 25th 4th

