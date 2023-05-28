Luis Robert and Riley Greene are among the players with prop bets available when the Chicago White Sox and the Detroit Tigers square off at Comerica Park on Sunday (first pitch at 1:40 PM ET).

Tigers vs. White Sox Game Info

When: Sunday, May 28, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET

Sunday, May 28, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: BSDET

MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers

Eduardo Rodríguez Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Rodríguez Stats

Eduardo Rodriguez (4-4) will take to the mound for the Tigers and make his 11th start of the season.

He has five quality starts in 10 chances this season.

Rodriguez has pitched five or more innings in eight straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 30-year-old's 2.19 ERA ranks fifth, .957 WHIP ranks sixth, and 8.9 K/9 ranks 32nd.

Rodríguez Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Royals May. 23 5.0 8 4 2 9 2 vs. Pirates May. 17 5.0 6 4 4 5 2 at Guardians May. 10 7.0 4 0 0 8 2 vs. Mets May. 4 8.0 2 0 0 9 1 vs. Orioles Apr. 29 5.2 4 1 1 5 2

Riley Greene Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Greene Stats

Greene has 57 hits with nine doubles, two triples, five home runs, 19 walks and 18 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.

He's slashed .292/.355/.436 so far this year.

Greene hopes to build on a six-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .341 with four doubles, two home runs, seven walks and three RBI.

Greene Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. White Sox May. 27 1-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 vs. White Sox May. 26 1-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 vs. White Sox May. 25 2-for-3 1 0 1 2 0 at Royals May. 24 2-for-4 2 1 1 6 0 at Royals May. 23 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0

Zach McKinstry Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +250)

McKinstry Stats

Zach McKinstry has put up 34 hits with six doubles, four home runs and 23 walks. He has driven in 10 runs with eight stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .291/.410/.444 so far this year.

McKinstry has picked up a hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .400 with a double, a home run, seven walks and two RBI.

McKinstry Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. White Sox May. 27 3-for-4 1 1 2 7 1 vs. White Sox May. 26 1-for-2 1 0 0 1 0 vs. White Sox May. 25 0-for-1 2 0 0 0 1 at Royals May. 24 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Royals May. 23 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox

Luis Robert Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Robert Stats

Robert has recorded 50 hits with 13 doubles, 13 home runs and 11 walks. He has driven in 29 runs with two stolen bases.

He has a .263/.320/.537 slash line on the year.

Robert Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Tigers May. 26 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Tigers May. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Guardians May. 23 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Guardians May. 22 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Royals May. 21 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0

Andrew Vaughn Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Vaughn Stats

Andrew Vaughn has 47 hits with 14 doubles, a triple, six home runs, 18 walks and 34 RBI.

He's slashed .237/.315/.409 on the year.

Vaughn heads into this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .250 with a double, a home run and three RBI.

Vaughn Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Tigers May. 27 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Tigers May. 26 2-for-5 2 1 3 6 at Tigers May. 25 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Guardians May. 24 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 at Guardians May. 23 1-for-4 1 0 0 1

