The Chicago White Sox (22-32) visit the Detroit Tigers (24-26) at 1:40 PM ET on Sunday.

The Tigers will give the nod to Eduardo Rodriguez (4-4, 2.19 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the White Sox will turn to Dylan Cease (3-3, 4.60 ERA).

Tigers vs. White Sox Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Sunday, May 28, 2023

1:40 PM ET

Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park

Probable Pitchers: Rodriguez - DET (4-4, 2.19 ERA) vs Cease - CHW (3-3, 4.60 ERA)

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Eduardo Rodríguez

The Tigers will send Rodriguez (4-4) to the mound for his 11th start this season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday, when he threw five innings against the Kansas City Royals, giving up two earned runs while allowing eight hits.

The 30-year-old has an ERA of 2.19, a 4.36 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of .957 in 10 games this season.

He has five quality starts in 10 chances this season.

Rodriguez will look to finish five or more innings for the ninth start in a row.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Dylan Cease

Cease makes the start for the White Sox, his 12th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.60 ERA and 60 strikeouts over 58 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Tuesday, the right-hander went six innings against the Cleveland Guardians, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.

In 11 games this season, the 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.60, with 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .240 against him.

Cease is trying to record his fourth straight quality start in this game.

Cease is aiming for his sixth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.3 frames per start.

The 27-year-old's 4.60 ERA ranks 56th, 1.364 WHIP ranks 51st, and 9.2 K/9 ranks 28th among qualifying pitchers this season.

