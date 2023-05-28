Tyler Freeman Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Cardinals - May 28
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-1 in his last game, Tyler Freeman and the Cleveland Guardians face the St. Louis Cardinals (who will start Jordan Montgomery) at 1:40 PM ET on Sunday.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1) against the Cardinals.
Tyler Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Tyler Freeman At The Plate
- Freeman is batting .300 with two doubles and a walk.
- Freeman has gotten a hit in four of six games this season (66.7%), with multiple hits twice.
- In six games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.
- Freeman has not driven in a run this year.
- He has scored a run in two games this season, but just one run each time.
Tyler Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|2
|GP
|1
|.286
|AVG
|.500
|.375
|OBP
|.500
|.286
|SLG
|.750
|0
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|0
|RBI
|0
|1/1
|K/BB
|0/0
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|3
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (100.0%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (33.3%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Cardinals have a 4.27 team ERA that ranks 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Cardinals rank 11th in baseball in home runs allowed (56 total, one per game).
- Montgomery gets the start for the Cardinals, his 11th of the season. He is 2-6 with a 4.55 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 55 1/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's last appearance was on Monday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he threw four innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 30-year-old ranks 52nd in ERA (4.55), 60th in WHIP (1.428), and 39th in K/9 (8.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
