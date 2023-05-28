After going 0-for-1 in his last game, Tyler Freeman and the Cleveland Guardians face the St. Louis Cardinals (who will start Jordan Montgomery) at 1:40 PM ET on Sunday.

Tyler Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Sunday, May 28, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery

Jordan Montgomery TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Discover More About This Game

Tyler Freeman At The Plate

Freeman is batting .300 with two doubles and a walk.

Freeman has gotten a hit in four of six games this season (66.7%), with multiple hits twice.

In six games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.

Freeman has not driven in a run this year.

He has scored a run in two games this season, but just one run each time.

Tyler Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 2 GP 1 .286 AVG .500 .375 OBP .500 .286 SLG .750 0 XBH 1 0 HR 0 0 RBI 0 1/1 K/BB 0/0 0 SB 0 Home Away 3 GP 3 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (100.0%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (33.3%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings