Zach McKinstry Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. White Sox - May 28
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Zach McKinstry (batting .345 in his past 10 games) and the Detroit Tigers play the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Dylan Cease. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he racked up two extra-base hits (3-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI) against the White Sox.
Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Zach McKinstry? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Tigers Injury Report
|Tigers vs White Sox Betting Trends & Stats
|Tigers vs White Sox Player Props
|Tigers vs White Sox Pitching Matchup
Zach McKinstry At The Plate
- McKinstry is hitting .291 with six doubles, four home runs and 23 walks.
- McKinstry has reached base via a hit in 27 games this year (of 43 played), and had multiple hits in six of those games.
- Looking at the 43 games he has played this year, he's homered in four of them (9.3%), and in 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
- McKinstry has driven in a run in nine games this year (20.9%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in 20 of 43 games (46.5%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|17
|.286
|AVG
|.261
|.375
|OBP
|.340
|.457
|SLG
|.370
|4
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|1
|2
|RBI
|4
|6/5
|K/BB
|13/6
|2
|SB
|3
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|23
|12 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (65.2%)
|4 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (8.7%)
|10 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|10 (43.5%)
|2 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (8.7%)
|3 (15.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (26.1%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the White Sox pitching staff ranks sixth in the league.
- The White Sox have the 26th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.84).
- The White Sox give up the second-most home runs in baseball (74 total, 1.4 per game).
- The White Sox will send Cease (3-3) out for his 12th start of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.60 ERA and 60 strikeouts through 58 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday, the right-hander went six innings against the Cleveland Guardians, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 56th in ERA (4.60), 51st in WHIP (1.364), and 28th in K/9 (9.2) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.