Zack Short Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. White Sox - May 28
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Zack Short -- 1-for-2 with a home run and two RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Chicago White Sox, with Dylan Cease on the mound, on May 28 at 1:40 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-2 in his previous game against the White Sox.
Zack Short Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Looking to place a prop bet on Zack Short? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Tigers Injury Report
|Tigers vs White Sox Betting Trends & Stats
|Tigers vs White Sox Player Props
|Tigers vs White Sox Pitching Matchup
|Tigers vs White Sox Prediction
|How to Watch Tigers vs White Sox
|Tigers vs White Sox Odds
Zack Short At The Plate
- Short is batting .310 with a double, three home runs and six walks.
- Short has had a base hit in seven of 15 games this season, and multiple hits once.
- He has hit a long ball in 20.0% of his games this season, and 8.6% of his trips to the dish.
- In 26.7% of his games this season, Short has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 20.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In six of 15 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Zack Short Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|2
|.444
|AVG
|.143
|.500
|OBP
|.143
|.778
|SLG
|.286
|1
|XBH
|1
|1
|HR
|0
|1
|RBI
|0
|2/1
|K/BB
|5/0
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|5
|4 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (60.0%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (60.0%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (20.0%)
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (20.0%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the White Sox pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.
- The White Sox have the 26th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.84).
- White Sox pitchers combine to give up the second-most home runs in baseball (74 total, 1.4 per game).
- Cease (3-3) gets the starting nod for the White Sox in his 12th start of the season. He's put together a 4.60 ERA in 58 2/3 innings pitched, with 60 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old's 4.60 ERA ranks 56th, 1.364 WHIP ranks 51st, and 9.2 K/9 ranks 28th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.