Zack Short -- 1-for-2 with a home run and two RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Chicago White Sox, with Dylan Cease on the mound, on May 28 at 1:40 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-2 in his previous game against the White Sox.

Zack Short Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +120)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Zack Short At The Plate

  • Short is batting .310 with a double, three home runs and six walks.
  • Short has had a base hit in seven of 15 games this season, and multiple hits once.
  • He has hit a long ball in 20.0% of his games this season, and 8.6% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 26.7% of his games this season, Short has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 20.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • In six of 15 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Zack Short Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 2
.444 AVG .143
.500 OBP .143
.778 SLG .286
1 XBH 1
1 HR 0
1 RBI 0
2/1 K/BB 5/0
0 SB 0
Home Away
10 GP 5
4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (60.0%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%)
3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the White Sox pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.
  • The White Sox have the 26th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.84).
  • White Sox pitchers combine to give up the second-most home runs in baseball (74 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Cease (3-3) gets the starting nod for the White Sox in his 12th start of the season. He's put together a 4.60 ERA in 58 2/3 innings pitched, with 60 strikeouts.
  • The right-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old's 4.60 ERA ranks 56th, 1.364 WHIP ranks 51st, and 9.2 K/9 ranks 28th.
