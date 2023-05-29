Andy Ibáñez Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Rangers - May 29
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Detroit Tigers and Andy Ibanez, who went 1-for-4 with an RBI last time in action, battle Nathan Eovaldi and the Texas Rangers at Comerica Park, Monday at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the White Sox.
Andy Ibáñez Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Explore More About This Game
Andy Ibáñez At The Plate
- Ibanez has five doubles, a home run and two walks while batting .175.
- Ibanez has had a hit in 10 of 25 games this season (40.0%), including multiple hits three times (12.0%).
- He has hit a long ball in one of 25 games, and in 1.2% of his plate appearances.
- Ibanez has driven in a run in six games this year (24.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored at least one run seven times this year (28.0%), including one multi-run game.
Andy Ibáñez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|6
|.235
|AVG
|.389
|.235
|OBP
|.421
|.294
|SLG
|.722
|1
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|1
|2
|RBI
|2
|5/0
|K/BB
|0/1
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|12
|5 (38.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (41.7%)
|1 (7.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (16.7%)
|2 (15.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (41.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (8.3%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (25.0%)
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff is 23rd in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers have the fifth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.72).
- Rangers pitchers combine to give up 50 home runs (one per game), the second-fewest in baseball.
- Eovaldi makes the start for the Rangers, his 11th of the season. He is 6-2 with a 2.60 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 69 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent time out came on Tuesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he threw nine innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 33-year-old ranks seventh in ERA (2.60), fifth in WHIP (.966), and 35th in K/9 (8.6).
