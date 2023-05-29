On Monday, Cam Gallagher (on the back of going 0-for-2) and the Cleveland Guardians play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Wells. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Cardinals.

Cam Gallagher Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
  • Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)

Cam Gallagher At The Plate

  • Gallagher has a double and two walks while batting .094.
  • Gallagher has picked up a hit in four games this season (21.1%), including one multi-hit game.
  • He has not hit a home run in his 19 games this season.
  • Gallagher has driven in a run in three games this year (15.8%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in one of 19 games.

Cam Gallagher Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 6
.059 AVG .063
.111 OBP .167
.059 SLG .125
0 XBH 1
0 HR 0
0 RBI 2
5/1 K/BB 4/1
0 SB 0
Home Away
10 GP 9
1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (11.1%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (11.1%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (33.3%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.1 K/9, the ninth-best in the league.
  • The Orioles' 4.11 team ERA ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Orioles rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (64 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Wells (3-1) gets the starting nod for the Orioles in his 10th start of the season. He's put together a 3.47 ERA in 57 2/3 innings pitched, with 54 strikeouts.
  • In his most recent appearance on Wednesday against the New York Yankees, the right-hander went five innings, giving up five earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old's 3.47 ERA ranks 31st, .842 WHIP ranks first, and 8.5 K/9 ranks 37th.
