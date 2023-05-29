Gabriel Arias Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Orioles - May 29
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
On Monday, Gabriel Arias (.367 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 83 points above season-long percentage) and the Cleveland Guardians play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Wells. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.
Gabriel Arias Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on Gabriel Arias? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Guardians Injury Report
|Guardians vs Orioles Betting Trends & Stats
|Guardians vs Orioles Player Props
|Guardians vs Orioles Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Guardians vs Orioles
|Guardians vs Orioles Odds
|Guardians vs Orioles Prediction
Gabriel Arias At The Plate
- Arias is hitting .200 with five doubles, three home runs and 10 walks.
- This year, Arias has posted at least one hit in 15 of 29 games (51.7%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a long ball in 10.3% of his games in 2023 (three of 29), and 3.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Arias has driven in a run in three games this season (10.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In four games this season (13.8%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Gabriel Arias Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|8
|.190
|AVG
|.214
|.261
|OBP
|.290
|.238
|SLG
|.357
|1
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|1
|0
|RBI
|1
|12/2
|K/BB
|12/3
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|13
|5 (31.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (76.9%)
|1 (6.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (7.7%)
|1 (6.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (23.1%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (23.1%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (23.1%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.1 K/9, the ninth-best in the league.
- The Orioles have a 4.11 team ERA that ranks 12th across all league pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (64 total, 1.2 per game).
- Wells gets the start for the Orioles, his 10th of the season. He is 3-1 with a 3.47 ERA and 54 strikeouts through 57 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Wednesday against the New York Yankees, when the right-hander tossed five innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up five hits.
- This season, the 28-year-old ranks 31st in ERA (3.47), first in WHIP (.842), and 37th in K/9 (8.5) among pitchers who qualify.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.