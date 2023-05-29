On Monday, Gabriel Arias (.367 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 83 points above season-long percentage) and the Cleveland Guardians play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Wells. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Gabriel Arias Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
  • Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Gabriel Arias At The Plate

  • Arias is hitting .200 with five doubles, three home runs and 10 walks.
  • This year, Arias has posted at least one hit in 15 of 29 games (51.7%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • He has hit a long ball in 10.3% of his games in 2023 (three of 29), and 3.2% of his trips to the dish.
  • Arias has driven in a run in three games this season (10.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • In four games this season (13.8%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Gabriel Arias Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 8
.190 AVG .214
.261 OBP .290
.238 SLG .357
1 XBH 2
0 HR 1
0 RBI 1
12/2 K/BB 12/3
0 SB 0
Home Away
16 GP 13
5 (31.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (76.9%)
1 (6.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (7.7%)
1 (6.3%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (23.1%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (23.1%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (23.1%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.1 K/9, the ninth-best in the league.
  • The Orioles have a 4.11 team ERA that ranks 12th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Orioles pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (64 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Wells gets the start for the Orioles, his 10th of the season. He is 3-1 with a 3.47 ERA and 54 strikeouts through 57 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last appearance came on Wednesday against the New York Yankees, when the right-hander tossed five innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • This season, the 28-year-old ranks 31st in ERA (3.47), first in WHIP (.842), and 37th in K/9 (8.5) among pitchers who qualify.
