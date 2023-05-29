Monday's game between the Baltimore Orioles (34-19) and Cleveland Guardians (23-29) matching up at Oriole Park at Camden Yards has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Orioles, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will start at 1:05 PM ET on May 29.

The probable pitchers are Tyler Wells (3-1) for the Orioles and Logan Allen (1-2) for the Guardians.

Guardians vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, May 29, 2023 at 1:05 PM ET

Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland

How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Guardians vs. Orioles Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Orioles 5, Guardians 3.

Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Orioles

Total Prediction: Under 8 runs

Guardians Performance Insights

The Guardians have played as the underdog in five of their past 10 games and have gone 2-3 in those contests.

When it comes to the over/under, Cleveland and its foes are 2-8-0 in its last 10 contests.

The Guardians' ATS record is 3-1-0 over their previous 10 matchups (four of those contests had runlines set by sportsbooks).

The Guardians have come away with nine wins in the 20 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Cleveland has a mark of 1-2 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by +125 or worse on the moneyline.

The Guardians have an implied victory probability of 44.4% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Cleveland scores the fewest runs in baseball (178 total, 3.4 per game).

Guardians pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.78 ERA this year, seventh-best in baseball.

Guardians Schedule