Adam Frazier and the Baltimore Orioles hit the field on Monday at Oriole Park at Camden Yards against Logan Allen, who is starting for the Cleveland Guardians. First pitch will be at 1:05 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.

The Orioles are -150 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Guardians (+125). Baltimore (-1.5) is favored on the run line. The total for the matchup has been set at 8 runs.

Guardians vs. Orioles Odds & Info

Date: Monday, May 29, 2023

Monday, May 29, 2023 Time: 1:05 PM ET

TV: MLB Network

Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Orioles -150 +125 8 -115 -105 -1.5 +135 -165

Guardians Recent Betting Performance

The Guardians have played as the underdog in five of their past 10 games and have gone 2-3 in those contests.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Guardians and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total two times.

The Guardians are 3-1-0 against the runline over their past 10 contests (four of those contests had a spread listed by bookmakers). The average over/under established by oddsmakers in Cleveland's past seven contests has been 8, a stretch in which the Guardians and their opponents have gone under each time.

Guardians Betting Records & Stats

The Guardians have won in nine, or 45%, of the 20 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Cleveland has entered three games this season as the underdog by +125 or more and is 1-2 in those contests.

The Guardians have an implied victory probability of 44.4% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Cleveland and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 17 of its 51 opportunities.

The Guardians have an against the spread mark of 3-2-0 in five games with a line this season.

Guardians Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 12-15 11-14 11-8 12-21 15-17 8-12

