Tyler Wells takes the mound for the Baltimore Orioles on Monday at Oriole Park at Camden Yards against Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET.

Guardians vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, May 29, 2023

Monday, May 29, 2023 Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance

The Guardians have hit just 30 homers this season, which ranks last in the league.

Cleveland ranks last in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .339 this season.

The Guardians rank 28th in MLB with a team batting average of just .225.

Cleveland has scored the fewest runs in baseball this season with just 178 (3.4 per game).

The Guardians are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 28th with an OBP of .297.

The Guardians are the best at avoiding strikeouts in MLB this season with only 368 as a team.

Cleveland has a 7.6 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, worst in baseball.

Cleveland pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.78 ERA this year, seventh-best in baseball.

The Guardians have a combined 1.259 WHIP as a pitching staff, ninth-lowest in MLB.

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher

The Guardians' Logan Allen (1-2) will make his seventh start of the season.

The left-hander's last start was on Tuesday, when he tossed six innings while giving up three earned runs on seven hits in a matchup with the Chicago White Sox.

In six starts this season, he's earned two quality starts.

Allen will look to pitch five or more innings for the third start in a row.

Guardians Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Guardians Starter Opponent Starter 5/23/2023 White Sox L 4-2 Home Logan Allen Dylan Cease 5/24/2023 White Sox L 6-0 Home Cal Quantrill Michael Kopech 5/26/2023 Cardinals W 4-3 Home Shane Bieber Matthew Liberatore 5/27/2023 Cardinals L 2-1 Home Tanner Bibee Jack Flaherty 5/28/2023 Cardinals W 4-3 Home Hunter Gaddis Jordan Montgomery 5/29/2023 Orioles - Away Logan Allen Tyler Wells 5/30/2023 Orioles - Away Cal Quantrill Kyle Gibson 5/31/2023 Orioles - Away Shane Bieber Grayson Rodriguez 6/1/2023 Twins - Away Tanner Bibee Pablo Lopez 6/2/2023 Twins - Away Hunter Gaddis Bailey Ober 6/3/2023 Twins - Away Logan Allen Sonny Gray

