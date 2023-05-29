Player prop bet options for Cedric Mullins, Jose Ramirez and others are available when the Baltimore Orioles host the Cleveland Guardians at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Monday at 1:05 PM ET.

Guardians vs. Orioles Game Info

When: Monday, May 29, 2023 at 1:05 PM ET

Monday, May 29, 2023 at 1:05 PM ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians

José Ramírez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Ramírez Stats

Ramirez has 51 hits with 13 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 24 walks. He has driven in 28 runs with five stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .273/.349/.460 so far this year.

Ramirez hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .273 with a double, a triple and three RBI.

Ramírez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cardinals May. 28 2-for-5 0 0 2 3 0 vs. Cardinals May. 27 2-for-5 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Cardinals May. 26 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. White Sox May. 24 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox May. 23 1-for-4 0 0 0 3 0

Steven Kwan Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +295)

Kwan Stats

Steven Kwan has recorded 52 hits with 12 doubles, a triple, a home run and 29 walks. He has driven in 16 runs with eight stolen bases.

He has a .259/.348/.343 slash line on the season.

Kwan heads into this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .211 with a double, three walks and two RBI.

Kwan Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cardinals May. 28 2-for-4 2 0 1 3 0 vs. Cardinals May. 27 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Cardinals May. 26 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 vs. White Sox May. 24 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox May. 23 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Baltimore Orioles

Tyler Wells Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Wells Stats

The Orioles will hand the ball to Tyler Wells (3-1) for his 10th start of the season.

In nine starts this season, he's earned two quality starts.

Wells has pitched five or more innings in 10 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Among qualified pitchers this campaign, the 28-year-old's 3.47 ERA ranks 31st, .842 WHIP ranks first, and 8.5 K/9 ranks 37th.

Wells Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Yankees May. 24 5.0 5 5 5 8 2 vs. Angels May. 18 5.0 6 3 3 7 1 vs. Pirates May. 13 7.0 1 0 0 8 2 at Braves May. 7 5.0 3 1 1 4 1 at Royals May. 2 6.0 3 4 4 4 3

Cedric Mullins Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

Mullins Stats

Mullins has 12 doubles, three triples, eight home runs, 26 walks and 39 RBI (51 total hits). He has swiped 13 bases.

He's slashed .266/.353/.484 on the season.

Mullins Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rangers May. 28 1-for-3 2 0 0 1 0 vs. Rangers May. 27 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rangers May. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Yankees May. 24 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Yankees May. 23 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0

Adley Rutschman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Rutschman Stats

Adley Rutschman has seven doubles, eight home runs, 41 walks and 26 RBI (53 total hits).

He's slashed .273/.397/.433 so far this year.

Rutschman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Rangers May. 28 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 vs. Rangers May. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Rangers May. 26 3-for-3 1 1 1 6 at Yankees May. 25 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 at Yankees May. 24 1-for-4 1 0 0 1

