The Baltimore Orioles (34-19) host the Cleveland Guardians (23-29) to open a three-game series at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, with first pitch at 1:05 PM ET on Monday. The Orioles are coming off a series defeat to the Rangers, and the Guardians a series win over the Cardinals.

The Orioles will look to Tyler Wells (3-1) versus the Guardians and Logan Allen (1-2).

Guardians vs. Orioles Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, May 29, 2023

Time: 1:05 PM ET

TV: MLB Network

Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Probable Pitchers: Wells - BAL (3-1, 3.47 ERA) vs Allen - CLE (1-2, 3.31 ERA)

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Logan Allen

Allen (1-2 with a 3.31 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 32 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Guardians, his seventh of the season.

In his last outing on Tuesday against the Chicago White Sox, the left-hander tossed six innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

The 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.31, with 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings in six games this season. Opponents are hitting .279 against him.

Allen heads into the outing with two quality starts under his belt this year.

Allen will try to pitch five or more innings for his third straight appearance. He's averaging 5.4 frames per outing.

Orioles Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tyler Wells

The Orioles will hand the ball to Wells (3-1) for his 10th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up five earned runs in five innings pitched on Wednesday in his last outing, a matchup with the New York Yankees.

The 28-year-old has pitched in 10 games this season with a 3.47 ERA and 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .176.

In nine starts this season, he's earned two quality starts.

Wells has 10 starts in a row of five innings or more.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this year, the 28-year-old ranks 31st in ERA (3.47), first in WHIP (.842), and 37th in K/9 (8.5).

