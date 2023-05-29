The Cleveland Guardians, including Josh Bell (.273 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), take on starting pitcher Tyler Wells and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Monday at 1:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) against the Cardinals.

Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells

Tyler Wells TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Josh Bell At The Plate

Bell has 11 doubles, three home runs and 29 walks while hitting .222.

Bell has picked up a hit in 62.0% of his 50 games this season, with at least two hits in 14.0% of those games.

In three games this year, he has hit a long ball (6.0%, and 1.5% of his trips to the plate).

In 20 games this season (40.0%), Bell has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in seven games this year (14.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 18 .215 AVG .222 .311 OBP .359 .308 SLG .413 4 XBH 8 1 HR 2 8 RBI 8 17/9 K/BB 13/14 0 SB 0 Home Away 27 GP 23 15 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (69.6%) 4 (14.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (13.0%) 2 (7.4%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (21.7%) 1 (3.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (8.7%) 10 (37.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (43.5%)

