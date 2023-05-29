Josh Bell Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Orioles - May 29
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Cleveland Guardians, including Josh Bell (.273 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), take on starting pitcher Tyler Wells and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Monday at 1:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) against the Cardinals.
Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Explore More About This Game
Josh Bell At The Plate
- Bell has 11 doubles, three home runs and 29 walks while hitting .222.
- Bell has picked up a hit in 62.0% of his 50 games this season, with at least two hits in 14.0% of those games.
- In three games this year, he has hit a long ball (6.0%, and 1.5% of his trips to the plate).
- In 20 games this season (40.0%), Bell has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in seven games this year (14.0%), but has had no multi-run games.
Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|18
|.215
|AVG
|.222
|.311
|OBP
|.359
|.308
|SLG
|.413
|4
|XBH
|8
|1
|HR
|2
|8
|RBI
|8
|17/9
|K/BB
|13/14
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|23
|15 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|16 (69.6%)
|4 (14.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (13.0%)
|2 (7.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (21.7%)
|1 (3.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (8.7%)
|10 (37.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|10 (43.5%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles have the 12th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.11).
- Orioles pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (64 total, 1.2 per game).
- Wells makes the start for the Orioles, his 10th of the season. He is 3-1 with a 3.47 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Wednesday against the New York Yankees, when the righty went five innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 28-year-old ranks 31st in ERA (3.47), first in WHIP (.842), and 37th in K/9 (8.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
