Miguel Cabrera Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Rangers - May 29
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-1 in his most recent game, Miguel Cabrera and the Detroit Tigers face the Texas Rangers (who will start Nathan Eovaldi) at 1:10 PM ET on Monday.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the White Sox.
Miguel Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Miguel Cabrera At The Plate
- Cabrera is hitting .169 with three doubles and 10 walks.
- This season, Cabrera has posted at least one hit in 13 of 27 games (48.1%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has not homered in his 27 games this year.
- Cabrera has had an RBI in five games this season.
- He has scored in three of 27 games so far this season.
Miguel Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|12
|.192
|AVG
|.186
|.222
|OBP
|.222
|.231
|SLG
|.233
|1
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|2
|6/1
|K/BB
|9/2
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|14
|6 (46.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (14.3%)
|2 (15.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (7.1%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (14.3%)
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Rangers' 3.72 team ERA ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to allow 50 home runs (one per game), the second-fewest in the league.
- Eovaldi (6-2) takes the mound for the Rangers in his 11th start of the season. He has a 2.60 ERA in 69 1/3 innings pitched, with 66 strikeouts.
- His last time out came on Tuesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when the right-hander went nine innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.
- The 33-year-old ranks seventh in ERA (2.60), fifth in WHIP (.966), and 35th in K/9 (8.6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
