On Monday, Myles Straw (on the back of going 1-for-3) and the Cleveland Guardians face the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Wells. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Cardinals.

Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
  • Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Myles Straw At The Plate

  • Straw has eight doubles, a triple and 19 walks while hitting .230.
  • Straw will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .250 over the course of his last outings.
  • Straw has had a hit in 30 of 50 games this year (60.0%), including multiple hits six times (12.0%).
  • He has not homered in his 50 games this season.
  • Straw has driven in a run in eight games this season (16.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in 30.0% of his games this year (15 of 50), with two or more runs five times (10.0%).

Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits

17 GP 19
.154 AVG .288
.241 OBP .373
.173 SLG .333
1 XBH 3
0 HR 0
3 RBI 5
14/6 K/BB 12/8
1 SB 7
25 GP 25
14 (56.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (64.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (24.0%)
6 (24.0%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (36.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
4 (16.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (16.0%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.1 K/9, the ninth-best in MLB.
  • The Orioles have a 4.11 team ERA that ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Orioles pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (64 total, 1.2 per game).
  • The Orioles are sending Wells (3-1) to the mound for his 10th start of the season. He is 3-1 with a 3.47 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's most recent time out was on Wednesday against the New York Yankees, when he went five innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • The 28-year-old's 3.47 ERA ranks 31st, .842 WHIP ranks first, and 8.5 K/9 ranks 37th among qualifying pitchers this season.
