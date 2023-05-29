On Monday, Nick Maton (.452 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 172 points above season-long percentage) and the Detroit Tigers play the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Nathan Eovaldi. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

He reached base in both of his plate appearances in his most recent game against the White Sox.

Nick Maton Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023

Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

Stadium: Comerica Park

Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Discover More About This Game

Nick Maton At The Plate

Maton has five doubles, five home runs and 22 walks while hitting .158.

Maton has gotten a hit in 16 of 47 games this year (34.0%), including five multi-hit games (10.6%).

In 10.6% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 3.2% of his trips to the dish.

Maton has had an RBI in 11 games this year (23.4%), including three multi-RBI outings (6.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 15 of 47 games so far this year.

Nick Maton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 19 .128 AVG .175 .236 OBP .254 .234 SLG .386 3 XBH 6 1 HR 3 6 RBI 9 17/7 K/BB 18/6 0 SB 0 Home Away 22 GP 25 6 (27.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (40.0%) 1 (4.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (16.0%) 7 (31.8%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (32.0%) 1 (4.5%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (16.0%) 5 (22.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (24.0%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings