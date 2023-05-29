Spencer Torkelson Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Rangers - May 29
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Monday, Spencer Torkelson (.396 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 83 points above season-long percentage) and the Detroit Tigers play the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Nathan Eovaldi. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the White Sox.
Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on Spencer Torkelson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Spencer Torkelson At The Plate
- Torkelson has 12 doubles, four home runs and 20 walks while hitting .234.
- Torkelson has picked up a hit in 29 of 50 games this year, with multiple hits 13 times.
- In 8.0% of his games this season, he has homered, and 1.9% of his trips to the dish.
- In 38.0% of his games this season, Torkelson has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 6.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 19 of 50 games (38.0%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|21
|.220
|AVG
|.253
|.293
|OBP
|.292
|.320
|SLG
|.398
|3
|XBH
|8
|1
|HR
|2
|6
|RBI
|11
|12/4
|K/BB
|18/5
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|27
|12 (52.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|17 (63.0%)
|5 (21.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|8 (29.6%)
|10 (43.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (33.3%)
|1 (4.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (11.1%)
|9 (39.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|10 (37.0%)
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff is 23rd in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers have the fifth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.72).
- Rangers pitchers combine to allow 50 home runs (one per game), the second-fewest in the league.
- Eovaldi makes the start for the Rangers, his 11th of the season. He is 6-2 with a 2.60 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 69 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when the right-hander threw nine innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.
- The 33-year-old ranks seventh in ERA (2.60), fifth in WHIP (.966), and 35th in K/9 (8.6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.