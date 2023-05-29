The Cleveland Guardians, including Steven Kwan (.279 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 69 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Tyler Wells and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Monday at 1:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) against the Cardinals.

Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
  • Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Steven Kwan At The Plate

  • Kwan leads Cleveland in slugging percentage (.343) thanks to 14 extra-base hits.
  • Kwan has had a hit in 34 of 52 games this season (65.4%), including multiple hits 15 times (28.8%).
  • He has hit a home run in one of 52 games, and in 0.4% of his plate appearances.
  • Kwan has driven in a run in 10 games this season (19.2%), including three games with more than one RBI (5.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored a run in 26 games this season, with multiple runs three times.

Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 19
.246 AVG .282
.358 OBP .341
.362 SLG .321
5 XBH 3
1 HR 0
2 RBI 10
10/12 K/BB 8/8
3 SB 4
Home Away
27 GP 25
18 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (64.0%)
6 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (36.0%)
15 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (44.0%)
1 (3.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
4 (14.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (24.0%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.1 K/9, the ninth-best in the league.
  • The Orioles' 4.11 team ERA ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Orioles pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (64 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Wells makes the start for the Orioles, his 10th of the season. He is 3-1 with a 3.47 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last appeared on Wednesday against the New York Yankees, when he tossed five innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old ranks 31st in ERA (3.47), first in WHIP (.842), and 37th in K/9 (8.5).
