Steven Kwan Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Orioles - May 29
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Cleveland Guardians, including Steven Kwan (.279 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 69 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Tyler Wells and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Monday at 1:05 PM ET.
In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) against the Cardinals.
Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Discover More About This Game
Steven Kwan At The Plate
- Kwan leads Cleveland in slugging percentage (.343) thanks to 14 extra-base hits.
- Kwan has had a hit in 34 of 52 games this season (65.4%), including multiple hits 15 times (28.8%).
- He has hit a home run in one of 52 games, and in 0.4% of his plate appearances.
- Kwan has driven in a run in 10 games this season (19.2%), including three games with more than one RBI (5.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored a run in 26 games this season, with multiple runs three times.
Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|19
|.246
|AVG
|.282
|.358
|OBP
|.341
|.362
|SLG
|.321
|5
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|10
|10/12
|K/BB
|8/8
|3
|SB
|4
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|25
|18 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|16 (64.0%)
|6 (22.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|9 (36.0%)
|15 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (44.0%)
|1 (3.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (14.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (24.0%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.1 K/9, the ninth-best in the league.
- The Orioles' 4.11 team ERA ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (64 total, 1.2 per game).
- Wells makes the start for the Orioles, his 10th of the season. He is 3-1 with a 3.47 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Wednesday against the New York Yankees, when he tossed five innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old ranks 31st in ERA (3.47), first in WHIP (.842), and 37th in K/9 (8.5).
