How to Watch the Tigers vs. Rangers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 29
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 7:14 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Marcus Semien and Zach McKinstry will be among the stars on display when the Texas Rangers play the Detroit Tigers on Monday at 1:10 PM ET, at Comerica Park.
Tigers vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, May 29, 2023
- Time: 1:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Venue: Comerica Park
Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Tigers rank 27th in Major League Baseball with just 44 home runs as a team.
- Detroit is 29th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .356 this season.
- The Tigers have a team batting average of .229 this season, which ranks 25th among MLB teams.
- Detroit has scored the 28th-most runs in baseball this season with just 195 (3.8 per game).
- The Tigers have an OBP of just .306 this season, which ranks 26th in MLB.
- The Tigers rank 11th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of nine whiffs per contest.
- Detroit has an eight K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 26th in baseball.
- Detroit pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.43 ERA this year, which ranks 19th in MLB.
- Tigers pitchers have a 1.234 WHIP this season, seventh-best in the majors.
Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Tigers will send Matthew Boyd (3-3) to the mound for his 10th start this season.
- The left-hander gave up one earned run in 4 2/3 innings pitched on Wednesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Kansas City Royals.
- He has started nine games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in one of them.
- Boyd has five starts of five or more innings this season in nine chances. He averages 4.7 innings per outing.
Tigers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Tigers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/24/2023
|Royals
|W 6-4
|Away
|Matthew Boyd
|Zack Greinke
|5/25/2023
|White Sox
|W 7-2
|Home
|Alex Faedo
|Lucas Giolito
|5/26/2023
|White Sox
|L 12-3
|Home
|Joey Wentz
|Lance Lynn
|5/27/2023
|White Sox
|W 7-3
|Home
|Michael Lorenzen
|Jesse Scholtens
|5/28/2023
|White Sox
|W 6-5
|Home
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|Dylan Cease
|5/29/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|Matthew Boyd
|Nathan Eovaldi
|5/30/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|Alex Faedo
|Martín Pérez
|5/31/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|Joey Wentz
|Jon Gray
|6/2/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Michael Lorenzen
|-
|6/3/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|Dylan Cease
|6/4/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Matthew Boyd
|Michael Kopech
