The Texas Rangers (33-19) and the Detroit Tigers (25-26) will clash on Monday, May 29 at Comerica Park, with Nathan Eovaldi getting the ball for the Rangers and Matthew Boyd toeing the rubber for the Tigers. The first pitch will be thrown at 1:10 PM ET.

The Rangers have been listed as -165 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Tigers (+140). The over/under for the matchup is set at 8.5 runs.

Tigers vs. Rangers Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, May 29, 2023

Monday, May 29, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Probable Pitchers: Eovaldi - TEX (6-2, 2.60 ERA) vs Boyd - DET (3-3, 5.74 ERA)

Tigers vs. Rangers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Tigers vs. Rangers Betting Trends and Insights

The Rangers have won 18, or 66.7%, of the 27 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Rangers have a 14-3 record (winning 82.4% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -165 or shorter.

Texas has a 62.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Rangers played as the moneyline favorite for six of their last 10 games, and finished 5-1 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Texas and its opponents combined to hit the over five times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Tigers have been chosen as underdogs in 43 games this year and have walked away with the win 19 times (44.2%) in those games.

This season, the Tigers have come away with a win 10 times in 22 chances when named as an underdog of at least +140 or longer on the moneyline.

The Tigers have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have combined to hit the over eight times.

Tigers vs. Rangers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Zach McKinstry 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+230) Riley Greene 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+185) Spencer Torkelson 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+190) Javier Báez 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+195) Miguel Cabrera 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+230)

Tigers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 25th 4th

