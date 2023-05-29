Zach McKinstry -- hitting .355 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Texas Rangers, with Nathan Eovaldi on the hill, on May 29 at 1:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double) against the White Sox.

Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023

Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi

Nathan Eovaldi TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Zach McKinstry At The Plate

McKinstry is hitting .295 with seven doubles, four home runs and 23 walks.

In 63.6% of his 44 games this season, McKinstry has picked up at least one hit. He's also had seven multi-hit games.

Looking at the 44 games he has played this year, he's went deep in four of them (9.1%), and in 2.7% of his trips to the dish.

McKinstry has driven in a run in nine games this year (20.5%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In 21 games this year (47.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 17 .286 AVG .261 .375 OBP .340 .457 SLG .370 4 XBH 3 1 HR 1 2 RBI 4 6/5 K/BB 13/6 2 SB 3 Home Away 21 GP 23 13 (61.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (65.2%) 5 (23.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (8.7%) 11 (52.4%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (43.5%) 2 (9.5%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (8.7%) 3 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (26.1%)

