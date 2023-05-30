Andy Ibáñez Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Rangers - May 30
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 6:23 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Andy Ibanez (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Detroit Tigers face the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Martin Perez. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Rangers.
Andy Ibáñez Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Andy Ibáñez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Andy Ibáñez At The Plate
- Ibanez is batting .167 with five doubles, a home run and two walks.
- Ibanez has had a hit in 10 of 26 games this year (38.5%), including multiple hits three times (11.5%).
- He has gone deep in only one game this year.
- Ibanez has driven in a run in six games this season (23.1%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored at least once seven times this season (26.9%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Andy Ibáñez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|6
|.235
|AVG
|.389
|.235
|OBP
|.421
|.294
|SLG
|.722
|1
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|1
|2
|RBI
|2
|5/0
|K/BB
|0/1
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|12
|5 (35.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (41.7%)
|1 (7.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (16.7%)
|2 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (41.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (8.3%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (25.0%)
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 24th in the league.
- The Rangers have the third-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.65).
- The Rangers allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (50 total, 0.9 per game).
- Perez gets the start for the Rangers, his 11th of the season. He is 6-1 with a 3.83 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 56 1/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's last time out was on Wednesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he tossed seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 32-year-old's 3.83 ERA ranks 41st, 1.473 WHIP ranks 65th, and 6.6 K/9 ranks 59th among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.