Guardians vs. Orioles: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
The Baltimore Orioles and Cleveland Guardians will play on Tuesday at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, at 7:05 PM ET, with Cedric Mullins and Jose Ramirez among those expected to step up at the plate.
The Orioles are -155 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Guardians (+130). Baltimore is favored on the run line (-1.5 with +135 odds). The over/under is 8.5 runs for the game.
Guardians vs. Orioles Odds & Info
- Date: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV: MASN
- Location: Baltimore, Maryland
- Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
Location: Baltimore, Maryland
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Orioles
|-155
|+130
|8.5
|-110
|-110
|-1.5
|+135
|-160
Guardians Recent Betting Performance
- The Guardians have played as the underdog in five of their past 10 games and have gone 2-3 in those contests.
- In their previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, the Guardians and their opponents are 2-8-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Guardians have put together a 4-1-0 record against the runline over their previous 10 contests (oddsmakers set runlines in five of those contests). The average over/under established by sportsbooks in Cleveland's past eight games has been 8, a streak in which the Guardians and their opponents have gone under each time.
Guardians Betting Records & Stats
- The Guardians have been victorious in 10, or 47.6%, of the 21 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- Cleveland has entered three games this season as the underdog by +130 or more and is 1-2 in those contests.
- The Guardians have an implied victory probability of 43.5% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.
- Cleveland's games have gone over the total in 17 of its 52 chances.
- The Guardians are 4-2-0 against the spread in their six games that had a posted line this season.
Guardians Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|12-15
|12-14
|12-8
|12-21
|16-17
|8-12
