When the Baltimore Orioles (34-20) and Cleveland Guardians (24-29) square of at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Tuesday, May 30, Kyle Gibson will get the ball for the Orioles, while the Guardians will send Cal Quantrill to the mound. The game will begin at 7:05 PM ET.

The favored Orioles have -150 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Guardians, who are listed at +125. Baltimore is a 1.5-run favorite (at +135 odds). The total is 9 runs for this matchup (with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds to go under).

Guardians vs. Orioles Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

TV: MASN

Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Probable Pitchers: Gibson - BAL (6-3, 3.82 ERA) vs Quantrill - CLE (2-3, 4.75 ERA)

Guardians vs. Orioles Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Looking to wager on the Guardians and Orioles matchup but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick breakdown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Guardians (+125), for instance -- will win. It's that simple! If the Guardians are victorious, and you bet $10, you'd get $22.50 back.

Guardians vs. Orioles Betting Trends and Insights

The Orioles have been favorites in 28 games this season and won 20 (71.4%) of those contests.

The Orioles have gone 14-4 (winning 77.8% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -150 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 60% chance of a victory for Baltimore.

The Orioles went 1-3 over the four games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Baltimore combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total five times.

The Guardians have been underdogs in 21 games this season and have come away with the win 10 times (47.6%) in those contests.

The Guardians have a mark of 1-2 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +125 or worse on the moneyline.

In five games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by sportsbooks, the Guardians had a record of 2-3.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cleveland and its opponents have combined to hit the over two times.

Guardians vs. Orioles Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Andrés Giménez 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+1000) 0.5 (+220) Josh Bell 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+200) Amed Rosario 1.5 (+155) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+195) Steven Kwan 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+1250) 0.5 (+225) José Ramírez 1.5 (+210) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+135)

Guardians Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +6600 20th 2nd

