Jonathan Schoop Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Rangers - May 30
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 6:23 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Jonathan Schoop -- with a slugging percentage of .391 in his past 10 games, including two extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Texas Rangers, with Martin Perez on the mound, on May 30 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Rangers.
Jonathan Schoop Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Jonathan Schoop At The Plate
- Schoop is batting .225 with five doubles and eight walks.
- This year, Schoop has recorded at least one hit in 16 of 33 games (48.5%), and had multiple hits twice.
- In 33 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.
- Schoop has driven in a run in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.
- He has scored at least once six times this year (18.2%), including one multi-run game.
Jonathan Schoop Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|16
|.211
|AVG
|.184
|.286
|OBP
|.244
|.316
|SLG
|.211
|2
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|0
|RBI
|0
|4/2
|K/BB
|10/3
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|20
|7 (53.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (45.0%)
|1 (7.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (5.0%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (15.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (5.0%)
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff is 24th in MLB with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers have a 3.65 team ERA that ranks third across all league pitching staffs.
- The Rangers allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (50 total, 0.9 per game).
- Perez (6-1) takes the mound for the Rangers in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 3.83 ERA in 56 1/3 innings pitched, with 41 strikeouts.
- The left-hander's most recent time out came on Wednesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he went seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 32-year-old's 3.83 ERA ranks 41st, 1.473 WHIP ranks 65th, and 6.6 K/9 ranks 59th among qualifying pitchers this season.
