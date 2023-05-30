Jonathan Schoop -- with a slugging percentage of .391 in his past 10 games, including two extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Texas Rangers, with Martin Perez on the mound, on May 30 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Rangers.

Jonathan Schoop Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez

Martín Pérez TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Jonathan Schoop At The Plate

Schoop is batting .225 with five doubles and eight walks.

This year, Schoop has recorded at least one hit in 16 of 33 games (48.5%), and had multiple hits twice.

In 33 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.

Schoop has driven in a run in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.

He has scored at least once six times this year (18.2%), including one multi-run game.

Jonathan Schoop Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 16 .211 AVG .184 .286 OBP .244 .316 SLG .211 2 XBH 1 0 HR 0 0 RBI 0 4/2 K/BB 10/3 0 SB 0 Home Away 13 GP 20 7 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (45.0%) 1 (7.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (5.0%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (15.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (5.0%)

