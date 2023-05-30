Josh Bell -- with a slugging percentage of .273 in his past 10 games, including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the Baltimore Orioles, with Kyle Gibson on the mound, on May 30 at 7:05 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent game against the Cardinals.

Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson

Kyle Gibson TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Explore More About This Game

Josh Bell At The Plate

Bell is batting .222 with 11 doubles, three home runs and 29 walks.

In 62.0% of his games this season (31 of 50), Bell has picked up at least one hit, and in seven of those games (14.0%) he recorded multiple hits.

In 6.0% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 1.5% of his trips to the dish.

In 20 games this season (40.0%), Bell has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored a run in seven of 50 games so far this year.

Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 18 .215 AVG .222 .311 OBP .359 .308 SLG .413 4 XBH 8 1 HR 2 8 RBI 8 17/9 K/BB 13/14 0 SB 0 Home Away 27 GP 23 15 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (69.6%) 4 (14.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (13.0%) 2 (7.4%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (21.7%) 1 (3.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (8.7%) 10 (37.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (43.5%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings