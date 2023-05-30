After going 0-for-1 in his most recent game, Miguel Cabrera and the Detroit Tigers face the Texas Rangers (who will hand the ball to Martin Perez) at 6:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-1) against the White Sox.

Miguel Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez

Martín Pérez TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Miguel Cabrera At The Plate

Cabrera has three doubles and 10 walks while hitting .169.

In 13 of 27 games this season (48.1%), Cabrera has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has not gone deep in his 27 games this season.

Cabrera has driven in a run in five games this year (18.5%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

He has scored a run in three of 27 games so far this year.

Miguel Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 12 .192 AVG .186 .222 OBP .222 .231 SLG .233 1 XBH 2 0 HR 0 2 RBI 2 6/1 K/BB 9/2 0 SB 0 Home Away 13 GP 14 6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (14.3%) 2 (15.4%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (7.1%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (14.3%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings