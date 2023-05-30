Myles Straw Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Orioles - May 30
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 6:23 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Myles Straw (.257 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 55 points below season-long percentage) and the Cleveland Guardians face the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Gibson. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 against the Orioles.
Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Discover More About This Game
Myles Straw At The Plate
- Straw has eight doubles, a triple and 19 walks while hitting .230.
- Straw will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .294 during his last outings.
- Straw has had a hit in 31 of 51 games this year (60.8%), including multiple hits six times (11.8%).
- He has not hit a home run in his 51 games this year.
- Straw has driven in a run in eight games this year (15.7%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 31.4% of his games this season (16 of 51), with two or more runs five times (9.8%).
Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|19
|.154
|AVG
|.288
|.241
|OBP
|.373
|.173
|SLG
|.333
|1
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|5
|14/6
|K/BB
|12/8
|1
|SB
|7
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|26
|14 (56.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|17 (65.4%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (23.1%)
|6 (24.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|10 (38.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (16.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (15.4%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.1 K/9, the ninth-best in the league.
- The Orioles have the 12th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.09).
- Orioles pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (64 total, 1.2 per game).
- Gibson (6-3) gets the starting nod for the Orioles in his 12th start of the season. He's put together a 3.82 ERA in 66 2/3 innings pitched, with 44 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Thursday against the New York Yankees, when he went seven scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 35-year-old ranks 40th in ERA (3.82), 47th in WHIP (1.303), and 66th in K/9 (6).
