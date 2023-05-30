Spencer Torkelson Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Rangers - May 30
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 6:23 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Spencer Torkelson and his .404 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (92 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Texas Rangers and Martin Perez on May 30 at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Rangers.
Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Spencer Torkelson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Spencer Torkelson At The Plate
- Torkelson has 12 doubles, four home runs and 21 walks while hitting .230.
- In 56.9% of his 51 games this season, Torkelson has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 13 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in 7.8% of his games in 2023 (four of 51), and 1.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Torkelson has an RBI in 19 of 51 games this season, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 19 of 51 games (37.3%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|21
|.220
|AVG
|.253
|.293
|OBP
|.292
|.320
|SLG
|.398
|3
|XBH
|8
|1
|HR
|2
|6
|RBI
|11
|12/4
|K/BB
|18/5
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|27
|12 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|17 (63.0%)
|5 (20.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|8 (29.6%)
|10 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (33.3%)
|1 (4.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (11.1%)
|9 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|10 (37.0%)
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Rangers have the third-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.65).
- Rangers pitchers combine to allow 50 home runs (0.9 per game), the second-fewest in baseball.
- Perez gets the start for the Rangers, his 11th of the season. He is 6-1 with a 3.83 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 56 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the left-hander threw seven innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 32-year-old ranks 41st in ERA (3.83), 65th in WHIP (1.473), and 59th in K/9 (6.6).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.