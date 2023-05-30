Steven Kwan -- batting .231 with four doubles, five walks and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Kyle Gibson on the hill, on May 30 at 7:05 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent game against the Orioles.

Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
  • Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Steven Kwan At The Plate

  • Kwan has an OPS of .698, fueled by an OBP of .349 to go with a slugging percentage of .350. All three of those stats are best among Cleveland hitters this season.
  • Kwan enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .300.
  • Kwan has gotten at least one hit in 66.0% of his games this year (35 of 53), with more than one hit 16 times (30.2%).
  • He has homered in only one game this year.
  • In 20.8% of his games this season, Kwan has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 5.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 27 of 53 games this season, and more than once 3 times.

Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 19
.246 AVG .282
.358 OBP .341
.362 SLG .321
5 XBH 3
1 HR 0
2 RBI 10
10/12 K/BB 8/8
3 SB 4
27 GP 26
18 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (65.4%)
6 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (38.5%)
15 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (46.2%)
1 (3.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
4 (14.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (26.9%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.1 K/9, the ninth-best in the league.
  • The Orioles' 4.09 team ERA ranks 12th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Orioles pitchers combine to surrender 64 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in the league).
  • The Orioles are sending Gibson (6-3) to the mound to make his 12th start of the season. He is 6-3 with a 3.82 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 66 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last appearance came on Thursday against the New York Yankees, when the righty threw seven scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
  • This season, the 35-year-old ranks 40th in ERA (3.82), 47th in WHIP (1.303), and 66th in K/9 (6) among qualifying pitchers.
