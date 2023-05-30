Steven Kwan -- batting .231 with four doubles, five walks and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Kyle Gibson on the hill, on May 30 at 7:05 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent game against the Orioles.

Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson

TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Steven Kwan At The Plate

Kwan has an OPS of .698, fueled by an OBP of .349 to go with a slugging percentage of .350. All three of those stats are best among Cleveland hitters this season.

Kwan enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .300.

Kwan has gotten at least one hit in 66.0% of his games this year (35 of 53), with more than one hit 16 times (30.2%).

He has homered in only one game this year.

In 20.8% of his games this season, Kwan has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 5.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 27 of 53 games this season, and more than once 3 times.

Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 19 .246 AVG .282 .358 OBP .341 .362 SLG .321 5 XBH 3 1 HR 0 2 RBI 10 10/12 K/BB 8/8 3 SB 4 Home Away 27 GP 26 18 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (65.4%) 6 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (38.5%) 15 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (46.2%) 1 (3.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (14.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (26.9%)

