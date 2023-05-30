Steven Kwan Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Orioles - May 30
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Steven Kwan -- batting .231 with four doubles, five walks and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Kyle Gibson on the hill, on May 30 at 7:05 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent game against the Orioles.
Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Steven Kwan? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Steven Kwan At The Plate
- Kwan has an OPS of .698, fueled by an OBP of .349 to go with a slugging percentage of .350. All three of those stats are best among Cleveland hitters this season.
- Kwan enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .300.
- Kwan has gotten at least one hit in 66.0% of his games this year (35 of 53), with more than one hit 16 times (30.2%).
- He has homered in only one game this year.
- In 20.8% of his games this season, Kwan has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 5.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 27 of 53 games this season, and more than once 3 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|19
|.246
|AVG
|.282
|.358
|OBP
|.341
|.362
|SLG
|.321
|5
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|10
|10/12
|K/BB
|8/8
|3
|SB
|4
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|26
|18 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|17 (65.4%)
|6 (22.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|10 (38.5%)
|15 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|12 (46.2%)
|1 (3.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (14.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (26.9%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.1 K/9, the ninth-best in the league.
- The Orioles' 4.09 team ERA ranks 12th across all league pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to surrender 64 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in the league).
- The Orioles are sending Gibson (6-3) to the mound to make his 12th start of the season. He is 6-3 with a 3.82 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 66 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Thursday against the New York Yankees, when the righty threw seven scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- This season, the 35-year-old ranks 40th in ERA (3.82), 47th in WHIP (1.303), and 66th in K/9 (6) among qualifying pitchers.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.