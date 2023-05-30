Tigers vs. Rangers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Martin Perez takes the mound for the Texas Rangers on Tuesday at Comerica Park against Akil Baddoo and the Detroit Tigers. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.
The Rangers are -140 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Tigers (+115). Texas is a 1.5-run favorite (at +120 odds). The game's over/under has been set at 9 runs.
Tigers vs. Rangers Odds & Info
- Date: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV: BSDET
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Venue: Comerica Park
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Rangers
|-140
|+115
|9
|+100
|-120
|-1.5
|+120
|-145
Tigers Recent Betting Performance
- In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have posted a mark of 3-4.
- In their previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, the Tigers and their foes are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Tigers' ATS record is 2-1-0 over their previous 10 games (three of those contests had runlines set by bookmakers).
Tigers Betting Records & Stats
- The Tigers have come away with 19 wins in the 44 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- Detroit has a record of 16-20 in games where sportsbooks have it as underdogs of at least +115 on the moneyline.
- The Tigers have an implied victory probability of 46.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- Detroit and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 28 of its 52 opportunities.
- In five games with a line this season, the Tigers have a mark of 3-2-0 against the spread.
Tigers Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|13-12
|12-15
|8-17
|17-10
|20-20
|5-7
