Martin Perez takes the mound for the Texas Rangers on Tuesday at Comerica Park against Akil Baddoo and the Detroit Tigers. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.

The Rangers are -140 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Tigers (+115). Texas is a 1.5-run favorite (at +120 odds). The game's over/under has been set at 9 runs.

Tigers vs. Rangers Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rangers -140 +115 9 +100 -120 -1.5 +120 -145

Tigers Recent Betting Performance

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have posted a mark of 3-4.

In their previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, the Tigers and their foes are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Tigers' ATS record is 2-1-0 over their previous 10 games (three of those contests had runlines set by bookmakers).

Tigers Betting Records & Stats

The Tigers have come away with 19 wins in the 44 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Detroit has a record of 16-20 in games where sportsbooks have it as underdogs of at least +115 on the moneyline.

The Tigers have an implied victory probability of 46.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Detroit and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 28 of its 52 opportunities.

In five games with a line this season, the Tigers have a mark of 3-2-0 against the spread.

Tigers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 13-12 12-15 8-17 17-10 20-20 5-7

