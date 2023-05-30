Adolis Garcia and the Texas Rangers square off against the Detroit Tigers and starter Alex Faedo on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET at Comerica Park.

Tigers vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tigers rank 27th in Major League Baseball with just 44 home runs as a team.

Detroit ranks 29th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .353 this season.

The Tigers have a team batting average of just .228 this season, which ranks 27th among MLB teams.

Detroit has scored the 29th-most runs in baseball this season with just 195 (3.8 per game).

The Tigers are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 26th with an OBP of .306.

The Tigers rank 11th in strikeouts per game (8.9) among MLB offenses.

Detroit averages just 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 26th in the majors.

Detroit has pitched to a 4.44 ERA this season, which ranks 20th in baseball.

The Tigers have a combined WHIP of just 1.241 as a pitching staff, which is the seventh-best in baseball this season.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher

Faedo (1-2) will take to the mound for the Tigers and make his fifth start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Thursday, when he threw six innings against the Chicago White Sox, giving up two earned runs while allowing three hits.

He has two quality starts in four chances this season.

Faedo has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Tigers Starter Opponent Starter 5/25/2023 White Sox W 7-2 Home Alex Faedo Lucas Giolito 5/26/2023 White Sox L 12-3 Home Joey Wentz Lance Lynn 5/27/2023 White Sox W 7-3 Home Michael Lorenzen Jesse Scholtens 5/28/2023 White Sox W 6-5 Home Eduardo Rodríguez Dylan Cease 5/29/2023 Rangers L 5-0 Home Matthew Boyd Nathan Eovaldi 5/30/2023 Rangers - Home Alex Faedo Martín Pérez 5/31/2023 Rangers - Home Joey Wentz Dane Dunning 6/2/2023 White Sox - Away Michael Lorenzen - 6/3/2023 White Sox - Away Eduardo Rodríguez Dylan Cease 6/4/2023 White Sox - Away Matthew Boyd Michael Kopech 6/5/2023 Phillies - Away Alex Faedo Aaron Nola

