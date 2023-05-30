Zack Short Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Rangers - May 30
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Detroit Tigers, including Zack Short (batting .250 in his past 10 games, with two home runs, five walks and seven RBI), battle starter Martin Perez and the Texas Rangers at Comerica Park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Rangers.
Zack Short Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Zack Short At The Plate
- Short is hitting .278 with a double, three home runs and six walks.
- In eight of 17 games this season, Short has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- In 17.6% of his games this season, he has homered, and 7.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Short has picked up an RBI in 23.5% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 17.6% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in one contest.
- In six of 17 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Zack Short Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|2
|.444
|AVG
|.143
|.500
|OBP
|.143
|.778
|SLG
|.286
|1
|XBH
|1
|1
|HR
|0
|1
|RBI
|0
|2/1
|K/BB
|5/0
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|5
|5 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (60.0%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (60.0%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (20.0%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (20.0%)
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 24th in the league.
- The Rangers' 3.65 team ERA ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to allow 50 home runs (0.9 per game), the second-fewest in baseball.
- Perez (6-1) takes the mound for the Rangers in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 3.83 ERA in 56 1/3 innings pitched, with 41 strikeouts.
- The lefty last pitched on Wednesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he tossed seven innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 32-year-old's 3.83 ERA ranks 41st, 1.473 WHIP ranks 65th, and 6.6 K/9 ranks 59th.
