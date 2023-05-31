Akil Baddoo and his .457 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (90 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Texas Rangers and Dane Dunning on May 31 at 1:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Rangers.

Akil Baddoo Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Rangers Starter: Dane Dunning
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Akil Baddoo At The Plate

  • Baddoo is batting .261 with seven doubles, three home runs and 20 walks.
  • Baddoo has gotten a hit in 22 of 41 games this year (53.7%), with more than one hit on eight occasions (19.5%).
  • In three games this season, he has hit a home run (7.3%, and 2.1% of his trips to the dish).
  • In 10 games this year (24.4%), Baddoo has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored a run in 16 of 41 games so far this year.

Akil Baddoo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 11
.237 AVG .270
.275 OBP .400
.263 SLG .378
1 XBH 4
0 HR 0
0 RBI 3
10/2 K/BB 12/8
1 SB 2
Home Away
23 GP 18
13 (56.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (50.0%)
4 (17.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (22.2%)
8 (34.8%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (44.4%)
2 (8.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (5.6%)
4 (17.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (33.3%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 23rd in the league.
  • The Rangers have a 3.69 team ERA that ranks third among all league pitching staffs.
  • Rangers pitchers combine to surrender 52 home runs (one per game), the fourth-fewest in the league.
  • The Rangers are sending Dunning (4-0) to the mound for his fifth start of the season. He is 4-0 with a 1.67 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 43 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's most recent time out was on Monday, May 22 against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.
  • In 12 games this season, the 28-year-old has amassed an ERA of 1.67, with 5.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .206 against him.
