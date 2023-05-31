Akil Baddoo and his .457 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (90 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Texas Rangers and Dane Dunning on May 31 at 1:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Rangers.

Akil Baddoo Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Dane Dunning

Dane Dunning TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Akil Baddoo At The Plate

Baddoo is batting .261 with seven doubles, three home runs and 20 walks.

Baddoo has gotten a hit in 22 of 41 games this year (53.7%), with more than one hit on eight occasions (19.5%).

In three games this season, he has hit a home run (7.3%, and 2.1% of his trips to the dish).

In 10 games this year (24.4%), Baddoo has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored a run in 16 of 41 games so far this year.

Akil Baddoo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 11 .237 AVG .270 .275 OBP .400 .263 SLG .378 1 XBH 4 0 HR 0 0 RBI 3 10/2 K/BB 12/8 1 SB 2 Home Away 23 GP 18 13 (56.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (50.0%) 4 (17.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (22.2%) 8 (34.8%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (44.4%) 2 (8.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (5.6%) 4 (17.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (33.3%)

