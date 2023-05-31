Akil Baddoo Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Rangers - May 31
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Akil Baddoo and his .457 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (90 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Texas Rangers and Dane Dunning on May 31 at 1:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Rangers.
Akil Baddoo Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Dane Dunning
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Akil Baddoo At The Plate
- Baddoo is batting .261 with seven doubles, three home runs and 20 walks.
- Baddoo has gotten a hit in 22 of 41 games this year (53.7%), with more than one hit on eight occasions (19.5%).
- In three games this season, he has hit a home run (7.3%, and 2.1% of his trips to the dish).
- In 10 games this year (24.4%), Baddoo has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored a run in 16 of 41 games so far this year.
Akil Baddoo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|11
|.237
|AVG
|.270
|.275
|OBP
|.400
|.263
|SLG
|.378
|1
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|0
|0
|RBI
|3
|10/2
|K/BB
|12/8
|1
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|18
|13 (56.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (50.0%)
|4 (17.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (22.2%)
|8 (34.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (44.4%)
|2 (8.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (5.6%)
|4 (17.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (33.3%)
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Rangers have a 3.69 team ERA that ranks third among all league pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to surrender 52 home runs (one per game), the fourth-fewest in the league.
- The Rangers are sending Dunning (4-0) to the mound for his fifth start of the season. He is 4-0 with a 1.67 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 43 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent time out was on Monday, May 22 against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.
- In 12 games this season, the 28-year-old has amassed an ERA of 1.67, with 5.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .206 against him.
