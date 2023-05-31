On Wednesday, Amed Rosario (.263 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Cleveland Guardians play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Austin Voth. First pitch is at 3:05 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Orioles.

Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 Game Time: 3:05 PM ET

Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Orioles Starter: Austin Voth

Austin Voth TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Amed Rosario At The Plate

Rosario is hitting .234 with eight doubles, four triples, a home run and 12 walks.

Rosario has picked up a hit in 60.4% of his 48 games this season, with at least two hits in 20.8% of them.

He has homered in only one game this year.

Rosario has driven in a run in 10 games this season (20.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 18 of 48 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 15 .283 AVG .191 .333 OBP .222 .433 SLG .235 5 XBH 2 1 HR 0 3 RBI 4 18/5 K/BB 22/3 4 SB 2 Home Away 25 GP 23 15 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (60.9%) 6 (24.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (17.4%) 9 (36.0%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (39.1%) 1 (4.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 5 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (21.7%)

