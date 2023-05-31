The Cleveland Guardians, including Cam Gallagher (batting .172 in his past 10 games, with four RBI), battle starter Keegan Akin and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Wednesday at 3:05 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-3 with two RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Orioles.

Cam Gallagher Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Game Time: 3:05 PM ET

Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Cam Gallagher At The Plate

Gallagher is batting .125 with a double and two walks.

In five of 20 games this season (25.0%), Gallagher has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has not homered in his 20 games this season.

In four games this season (20.0%), Gallagher has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored a run in two games this year, but just a single run each time.

Cam Gallagher Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 6 .059 AVG .063 .111 OBP .167 .059 SLG .125 0 XBH 1 0 HR 0 0 RBI 2 5/1 K/BB 4/1 0 SB 0 Home Away 10 GP 10 1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (40.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (20.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (20.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (40.0%)

