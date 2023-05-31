Eric Haase Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Rangers - May 31
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Eric Haase (hitting .121 in his past 10 games) and the Detroit Tigers face the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Dane Dunning. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Rangers.
Eric Haase Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Dane Dunning
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on Eric Haase? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Tigers Injury Report
|Tigers vs Rangers Player Props
|How to Watch Tigers vs Rangers
|Tigers vs Rangers Odds
|Tigers vs Rangers Prediction
|Tigers vs Rangers Pitching Matchup
|Tigers vs Rangers Betting Trends & Stats
Eric Haase At The Plate
- Haase is batting .230 with five doubles, two home runs and 13 walks.
- Haase has gotten a hit in 23 of 42 games this season (54.8%), with more than one hit on six occasions (14.3%).
- He has homered in two of 42 games played this season, and in 1.3% of his plate appearances.
- Haase has driven home a run in eight games this season (19.0%), including more than one RBI in 7.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- He has scored in 10 of 42 games (23.8%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Eric Haase Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|16
|.385
|AVG
|.226
|.429
|OBP
|.293
|.590
|SLG
|.264
|4
|XBH
|2
|2
|HR
|0
|8
|RBI
|4
|9/3
|K/BB
|18/5
|0
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|21
|11 (52.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (57.1%)
|5 (23.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (4.8%)
|5 (23.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (23.8%)
|2 (9.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (23.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (14.3%)
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Rangers' 3.69 team ERA ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rangers give up the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (52 total, one per game).
- Dunning makes the start for the Rangers, his fifth of the season. He is 4-0 with a 1.67 ERA and 26 strikeouts through 43 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Monday, May 22 against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he went 5 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up six hits.
- The 28-year-old has an ERA of 1.67, with 5.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opponents are hitting .206 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.