Gabriel Arias Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Orioles - May 31
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After batting .200 with two doubles, a home run, five walks and two RBI in his past 10 games, Gabriel Arias and the Cleveland Guardians face the Baltimore Orioles (who will start Austin Voth) at 3:05 PM ET on Wednesday.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Orioles.
Gabriel Arias Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
- Game Time: 3:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: Austin Voth
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Gabriel Arias At The Plate
- Arias is hitting .193 with five doubles, three home runs and 11 walks.
- Arias has gotten a hit in 15 of 30 games this season (50.0%), with multiple hits twice.
- Looking at the 30 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in three of them (10.0%), and in 3% of his trips to the dish.
- In three games this season, Arias has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in four of 30 games (13.3%), including multiple runs twice.
Gabriel Arias Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|8
|.190
|AVG
|.214
|.261
|OBP
|.290
|.238
|SLG
|.357
|1
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|1
|0
|RBI
|1
|12/2
|K/BB
|12/3
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|14
|5 (31.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (71.4%)
|1 (6.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (7.1%)
|1 (6.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (21.4%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (21.4%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (21.4%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Orioles pitching staff ranks 11th in the league.
- The Orioles have a 4.10 team ERA that ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to give up 64 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in the league).
- Voth will make his first start of the season for the Orioles.
- The 30-year-old right-hander has 18 appearances out of the bullpen this season.
- He has a 4.10 ERA and 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are hitting .252 against him over his 18 games this season.
