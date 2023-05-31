After batting .200 with two doubles, a home run, five walks and two RBI in his past 10 games, Gabriel Arias and the Cleveland Guardians face the Baltimore Orioles (who will start Austin Voth) at 3:05 PM ET on Wednesday.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Orioles.

Gabriel Arias Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
  • Orioles Starter: Austin Voth
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Gabriel Arias At The Plate

  • Arias is hitting .193 with five doubles, three home runs and 11 walks.
  • Arias has gotten a hit in 15 of 30 games this season (50.0%), with multiple hits twice.
  • Looking at the 30 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in three of them (10.0%), and in 3% of his trips to the dish.
  • In three games this season, Arias has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in four of 30 games (13.3%), including multiple runs twice.

Gabriel Arias Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 8
.190 AVG .214
.261 OBP .290
.238 SLG .357
1 XBH 2
0 HR 1
0 RBI 1
12/2 K/BB 12/3
0 SB 0
Home Away
16 GP 14
5 (31.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (71.4%)
1 (6.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (7.1%)
1 (6.3%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (21.4%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (21.4%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (21.4%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Orioles pitching staff ranks 11th in the league.
  • The Orioles have a 4.10 team ERA that ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Orioles pitchers combine to give up 64 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in the league).
  • Voth will make his first start of the season for the Orioles.
  • The 30-year-old right-hander has 18 appearances out of the bullpen this season.
  • He has a 4.10 ERA and 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are hitting .252 against him over his 18 games this season.
