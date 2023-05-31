Wednesday's game at Oriole Park at Camden Yards has the Baltimore Orioles (35-20) squaring off against the Cleveland Guardians (24-30) at 3:05 PM ET on May 31. Our computer prediction projects a 6-3 win for the Orioles.

The Guardians will call on Shane Bieber (4-3) against the Orioles and Austin Voth (1-1).

Guardians vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at 3:05 PM ET

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at 3:05 PM ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland How to Watch on TV: MASN

MASN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Guardians vs. Orioles Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Orioles 6, Guardians 3.

Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Orioles

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Guardians Performance Insights

In four games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Guardians have a record of 2-2.

In its last 10 games with a total, Cleveland and its opponents are 2-8-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Guardians have a record of 4-2-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

The Guardians have been favorites in 29 games this season and won 14 (48.3%) of those contests.

This season Cleveland has won 12 of its 27 games, or 44.4%, when favored by at least -120 on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Guardians have a 54.5% chance to win.

Cleveland has scored the fewest runs in the majors this season with just 188 (3.5 per game).

The Guardians have the eighth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.79).

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Guardians Schedule