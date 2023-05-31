The Baltimore Orioles and Anthony Santander hit the field in the final game of a three-game series against Steven Kwan and the Cleveland Guardians on Wednesday at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

Guardians vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 Time: 3:05 PM ET

3:05 PM ET TV Channel: MASN

MASN Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance

The Guardians have hit the fewest home runs in MLB play this season (30).

Cleveland is slugging .341, the lowest average in MLB.

The Guardians are 27th in MLB with a .228 batting average.

Cleveland has the No. 30 offense in baseball, scoring 3.5 runs per game (188 total runs).

The Guardians rank 28th in baseball with a .297 on-base percentage.

The Guardians strike out the least in baseball, averaging 7.1 per game.

Cleveland's pitching staff ranks 28th in the majors with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.

Cleveland has the eighth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.79).

Guardians pitchers combine for the No. 9 WHIP in baseball (1.258).

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher

Shane Bieber gets the start for the Guardians, his 12th of the season. He is 4-3 with a 3.04 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 71 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander last appeared on Friday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he went 6 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.

Bieber is trying to continue a second-game quality start streak in this outing.

Bieber will try to extend a three-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 6.5 frames per outing).

Guardians Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Guardians Starter Opponent Starter 5/26/2023 Cardinals W 4-3 Home Shane Bieber Matthew Liberatore 5/27/2023 Cardinals L 2-1 Home Tanner Bibee Jack Flaherty 5/28/2023 Cardinals W 4-3 Home Hunter Gaddis Jordan Montgomery 5/29/2023 Orioles W 5-0 Away Logan Allen Tyler Wells 5/30/2023 Orioles L 8-5 Away Cal Quantrill Kyle Gibson 5/31/2023 Orioles - Away Shane Bieber Austin Voth 6/1/2023 Twins - Away Tanner Bibee Pablo Lopez 6/2/2023 Twins - Away Hunter Gaddis Bailey Ober 6/3/2023 Twins - Away Logan Allen Sonny Gray 6/4/2023 Twins - Away Cal Quantrill Joe Ryan 6/6/2023 Red Sox - Home Shane Bieber James Paxton

